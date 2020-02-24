Cleaner of postal vehicles illegally dumped wastewater

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Federal authorities in Tennessee say a woman has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping wastewater into the Mississippi River after washing U.S. Postal Service vehicles.

The U.S. attorney’s office in Memphis says 59-year-old Constance Pritchett faces up to one year in federal prison after she pleaded guilty to depositing refuse in navigable waters.

Prosecutors say Pritchett had a contract to wash postal service vehicles and postal service locations. The contract required her company to collect wastewater in accordance with federal law.

Employees failed to properly collect wastewater, which then entered Memphis’ sewer system.

Prosecutors say the wastewater then entered the Mississippi River.