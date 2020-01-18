COGIC leaders and National Civil Rights Museum react to Vice President Pence’s upcoming visit to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Vice President of the United States is visiting Memphis this weekend. Vice President Mike Pence will be here as part of the city’s MLK observations. He’ll see the National Civil Rights Museum and the Holy City Church of God and Christ in Raleigh.

Bishop Brandon Porter, a board member of COGIC says he welcomes the Vice President’s visit, as long as it’s for the right agenda and that includes understanding the history of the civil rights movement and what Dr. King fought tirelessly for, equal rights.

Pence’s schedule Sunday morning is packed.

“There’s a lot of prep for it, in fact we’re delaying the opening of the museum on Sunday so that we can get him in and out with all the planning and security,” said National Civil Rights Museum Chief Marketing Officer, Faith Morris.

Morris says the museum got the call last week from Pence’s office.

“He has not been here and he wanted to be able to engage in and be surrounded by this content so we think that’s a good thing, in fact he should tell all his friends to come,” Morris explained.

Once Pence is finished touring the museum, he will head to Holy City Church of God and Christ on James Road. He was initially scheduled to visit Mason Temple, where Dr. King gave his last speech before his assassination, but the bishop and Vice President’s office could not agree on what would happen during the visit so he says Pence’s office decided to go to another COGIC church.

“I just wanted to make sure this wasn’t a political stunt because it is an election year, we do know we got impeachment proceedings going on. The jury is still out,” said Bishop Brandon Porter, a board member of COGIC. “White America needs to understand the black culture even when we had a black President we were still a white culture in America. So for him to take a trip to the civil rights museum is something we’ve always welcomed.”

Bishop Porter says the Church of God and Christ is open to all, no matter what their political views are, and the Civil Rights Museum mirrored that sentiment.

“We are an apolitical organization which means we wish everybody well. In fact we want more people to be involved in the political process. But we don’t participate in helping you get there,” Morris said.

The National Civil Rights Museum will open after the Vice President’s visit at 11:30 a.m. Sunday.