Collierville parents weigh in after deaths of two district students following shooting in Hickory Hill

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Across Shelby County, in both Memphis and Collierville, there are grieving family members and affected parents, following the shooting deaths of 16-year-old Lequan Boyd and his niece, six-year-old Ashlynn Luckett.

Boyd attended Collierville High School as a sophomore while Luckett was a first grader Sycamore Elementary School. Both died after being shot inside a Hickory Hill home Monday night.

Memphis Police have yet to make any arrests in the case.

Wednesday, Collierville Schools sent out notices and brought in crisis response teams to offer support.

The news of the deaths of the Collierville students hit families especially hard, including those whose loved ones knew the victims.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Collierville parent Nicole West said.

“These are two kids who haven’t even had a chance to live a portion of life yet,” Collierville parent Andrew Maxwell added.

It’s disbelief and devastation for Collierville parents after hearing about the shooting deaths of Boyd and Luckett. Memphis Police described the shooting in which both were hit Monday night in Hickory Hill as a possible drive by.

“Committing an act of violence without an inkling of thought about what they are doing, who it could hurt, how it could affect the people that they are shooting at,” Maxwell said.

A district spokesperson told Local 24 News: “It is with tremendous sadness that Collierville Schools announces the tragic deaths of two children enrolled in our district. To their families, we offer our sincerest condolences.”

“It’s really sad. My sister is almost 16. I have a niece who is six, so you know, it just hits home,” Ellie Goddard said.

A family member of the victims at a Collierville home told Local 24 News “we are grieving” but declined further comment.

According to Collierville Police, on that same street last Wednesday, a 17-year-old boy shot at a vehicle sitting in a driveway, with a 16-year-old boy and one-year-old boy sitting inside.

“It’s a senseless thing but there’s so much gun violence going on right now in the city that somebody needs to step up,” Maxwell said.

Supporters set up a GoFundMe page for six-year-old Ashlynn Luckett to help with funeral expenses.

Memphis Police haven’t made any arrests in the shooting case. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.