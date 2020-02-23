Collins Chapel Hospital reunion event draws former doctors and patients

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- County and city officials joined the public in celebrating a historic African American hospital Saturday.

The Collins Chapel Connectional Hospital hosted a reunion day in honor of those who worked, were treated, and born there in the Medical District.

The hospital was the only one that admitted African Americans during segregation.

Tours were conducted so people could see the progress of the hospital’s $5,000,000 renovation project.

“It was a great place to work, they were wonderful people to work with, and I think when you leave home sometimes you’re frightened and this was kind of like a family,” said Iola Nicholas, former LPN whose daughter was born at the hospital.

Veora Harris, who was born at the hospital, told Local 24 News, “It means so much, first of all, it was a hospital, that was the only place we could go and my mother had three children in this hospital, so praise God. We are just so excited.”The hospital is scheduled to reopen in 2021.