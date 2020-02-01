Community leaders come together for prayer event after recent acts of violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Dozens of activists, religious and community leaders gathered around 201 Poplar to pray for our city in the midst of recent violence on Saturday.

“It’s souls being loss God we ask you to bless us to be more reachable, help us to reach these young people God,” said Pastor Ralph White’s widow.

Pastor White started “Hands Around 201 Poplar” 10 years ago. He died last year, so this year’s event was its first without him. Bloomfield Baptist Church teamed up with Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives to pray for the young men and women currently sitting in jail at 201, law makers and members of law enforcement.

Organizers say the last month has been violent, with the deaths of 2 children and 1 teenager and that’s why prayer is so needed.

“Even the violence going on with the young men and the young girl, everybody by the drive-by shootings these are things and strong holds that we can tear down through the power of prayer,” said Reverend Vernall Smith from Bloomfield Baptist church.

Saturday, February 1 is Pastor White’s birthday. Local 24 News Weekend Anchor Annette Peagler will have full coverage tonight at 10.