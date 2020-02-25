Crosstown Concourse to host 4th Annual Mardi Gras celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) — Beads, king cake, a parade and a party can all be found under one roof tonight for Mardi Gras at Crosstown Concourse.

Starting at 5 p.m., the Crosstown Arts organization is hosting an annual celebration for Mardi Gras.

It’s not Mardi Gras without a second line. A flash mob will kick off the parade throughout the concourse with Memphis Orleans Street Symphony and DJ Swagg.

There will be a parade for people plus dogs. Dogs dressed in costumes are encouraged and include prizes.

During the festivities, kids can make their own Mardi Gras masks, too.

All the fun is free and open to the public.

“It really brings together everything we want to celebrate here at Concourse, the young the old, people from the neighborhood, people from far away. If you’ve been waiting for a reason to come here because you’re not really sure what’s inside this building. This is your chance,” Crosstown Concourse Marketing Manager Caitlin Hassinger said.

Hassinger said the hope is the event will lead to people re-discovering the Crosstown neighborhood which is growing with new businesses. The festivities will take place from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. More information can be found here.