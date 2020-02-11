Debate over voting machines now goes to voters, which is where it should be, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on the debate over new voting machines in Shelby County.

We have been hearing a lot lately about new voting machines for Shelby County. Some of us have been paying attention. But I’m sure most of us have not. Another thing I am sure of – is you will be hearing even more about voting machines in the coming weeks and months. And it’s because Shelby County voters very likely will be asked later this year to decide in a referendum whether to purchase new machines.

That’s the latest word from Shelby County Commission attorney Marcy Ingram. She told commissioners Monday that the only way county government can appropriate taxpayer funds for new voting machines is through a countywide referendum.

That news apparently took most commissioners by surprise. And according to press reports, several of them were disappointed – which is understandable. Because it means we will have the same old machines for this year’s presidential election in November.

Up until now, the debate has not been about whether to buy new machines, but which machines should we buy. The commission planned to set aside $10 million in capital funds over the next three years for the purchase. And several commissioners favor a traditional paper ballot machine – while county elections administrator Linda Phillips prefers a touch screen machine which has a paper backup.

But now, instead of commissioners and administrators, the focus will be on the voters. And really, that’s where it should be. And that’s my point of view.