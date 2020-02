FILE – In this Aug. 13, 2019, file photo a worker gets ready to pass out instructions on how to fill out the 2020 census during a town hall meeting in Lithonia, Ga. Calling preparations for the 2020 Census “conspicuously deficient,” the NAACP is suing the U.S. Census Bureau, demanding that the agency send more workers into the field and spend more money on encouraging people to participate in the once-a-decade head count. The civil rights group and Prince George’s County, a majority African American county in Maryland, filed the lawsuit Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in federal court in Maryland. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – If you –or people you know– are looking to make $20-$22/hour in a part-time, you may be in luck.

The Census Bureau needs to hire hundreds of thousands of temporary positions all across the United States for the 2020 Census. The good news for Memphis is the pay is $20- $22/hour, with up to 30 flexible hours a week.

Click here for information and to apply.