Education focus in Lee’s budget is good news for entire state, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on TN Gov. Bill Lee’s budget.

Not everything in Governor Bill Lee’s new $41 billion budget and legislative agenda is rosy. For example, his highly touted fetal heartbeat bill, which has yet to the introduced, seems to be headed for a certain court fight, when and if it passes. And his school voucher plan continues to draw opposition for most Democrats and some Republicans but is unlikely to be repealed. So for all practical purposes, vouchers are a done deal.

But Lee should get plenty of support for his budget proposals on traditional public education. The governor is calling for a $117 million increase in education funds for teacher pay raises. That amounts to a 4% jump in teacher pay and would raise the starting salary for teachers to $38,000 a year. Still not great, but it’s about $2,000 more than starting salaries now. And it represents the largest increase for teacher pay in state history.

Plus, Lee is putting more money into student mental health services and to address other behavioral issues. Rural areas are getting more money as well.

And let’s not forget higher ed. The governor’s plan includes nearly $41 million for a new engineering and science building at the University of Memphis.

All and all, education, particularly K through 12 instruction, is a definite highlight of Governor Lee’s new budget. That’s good news for the entire state. And that’s my point of view.