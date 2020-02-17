Escaped female inmate back in Memphis police custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- A female inmate is back in custody after a warrant was issued for her arrest Friday February 14th.

Memphis Police say 36-year-old Crystal Hatchcock was last seen at her Waffle House worksite in Lakeland, TN.

It is unclear how she left the worksite.

Authorities were then sent to the 1600 block of Preston in South Memphis just after 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found Hatchcock sitting inside a white Chevy Impala. She was taken into custody.



After her warrant was verified, she was transported back to Jail East.