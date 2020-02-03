Even after caucuses, it’s still anyone’s nomination to win, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on the Iowa caucuses.

Monday night, the political world will be focused on the Iowa Democratic caucuses. Whoever wins or comes in second will claim big momentum heading into numerous other Presidential primaries in the coming weeks. That includes the Tennessee primary one month from now as part of Super Tuesday.

Conventional wisdom says Iowa is hardly representative of the nation as a whole. Barack Obama was the 2008 caucus winner and went on to get the Democratic nomination and win the Presidency. But in 2012, Republican Rick Santorum eked out a win in Iowa only to fade from contention after that. And in 2016, Ted Cruz was first in Iowa. And we know how that all turned out.

Still, it represents the first round of voting, and is an indication of where candidates really stand. Here in Tennessee, the contenders and their supporters will be campaigning hard over the next 30 days to gain delegates.

Several local elected officials have already chosen sides. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and state Sen. Raumesh Akbari are all in for former Vice President Joe Biden. While Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and city councilman Jeff Warren have endorsed former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg. Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren have their local supporters as well.

The point is, even after the caucuses, it’s still anyone’s nomination to win. And soon, Tennesseans will get their chance to make their voices heard. And that’s my point of view.