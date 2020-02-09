Expecting mother is forced to unexpectedly change her baby shower location after Noah’s Event Venue is shutdown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Jasmine McNealy couldn’t wait to celebrate her first baby shower surrounded by family and friends on Saturday at Noah’s Event Venue.

Less than a day before her shower, she saw a handwritten note on the front of the venue saying “Noah’s Event Venue has went bankrupt. Please dispute the charges on your card.”

Noah’s Event Venue’s bankruptcy is affecting 42 locations across the country. People are now out of hundreds, if not thousands of, dollars because their big day is now canceled.

“I didn’t want to have the baby shower anymore,” McNealy said. “I freaked out and I was just like how did this happen and why wasn’t I notified.”

McNealy paid $900 upfront for her baby shower and had to pay another $300 the day of. She said she was shocked because she had been speaking with venue days leading up to her party. She never received a phone call, explanation, or refund.

“I can’t have the venue I wanted and that I wasn’t notified and I wasn’t told at least if I was told days in advance so I could actually find a proper venue to have a baby shower,” McNealy.

McNealy was expecting 85 guests to be in attendance, so she panicked that she wouldn’t find a location big enough. She was able to get last minute event space at a Holiday Inn hotel.

“This was a nightmare that I thought would never ever have crossed my mind,” McNealy said. “I thought the only thing that would happen is that I wasn’t going to have enough tables and chairs not that I wasn’t going to have a venue.”