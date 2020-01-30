Facebook launches new tool that shows how it tracks users

Facebook is giving you a glimpse into how it tracks what you do when you’re not on its site. Tuesday the social networking site launched the ‘off-Facebook activity’ tool. You can find it under “Facebook information” in the site’s settings.

According to the company, it gives users a summary of businesses and organizations that share information with the site. It also shows the kind of activity they share.

Facebook says companies will tell them things like when you’ve opened an app, made a purchase or a donation, or searched for an item. The site then uses that information for their ads.

Once again, this is all activity you do when you’re not on Facebook’s site or app.

Facebook admits they are not showing users all of the information they receive from companies. It says users can disconnect their off-Facebook activity by clearing its history and turning off “future off-Facebook activity.”