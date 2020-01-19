Fans celebrate Dolly Parton’s 74th Birthday

(WBIR)- It’s been a busy day across East Tennessee for Dolly Parton’s 74th birthday!

Fans were able to celebrate the queen of country music in a number ways in Knoxville including a Dolly themed birthday brunch at Ruby Sunshine, an ice cream celebration at Cruze Farm and a special screening of “9 to 5” at Central Cinema.

On Friday, Heartland Services in Sevierville even had their own pink Dolly cake!

If you missed those celebrations, fans showed off their Dolly inspired outfits in honor of her birthday. (Click here to see pictures)

The Titans even joined in on the fun on their busy day!