FBI agents go in with search warrant at southeast Memphis nursing school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Friday morning, the FBI executed a search warrant at a southeast Memphis nursing school founded by Tennessee state senator Katrina Robinson.

An FBI spokesperson has confirmed search warrants for The Healthcare Institute on Winchester Road near 385, as well as Robinson’s home in southeast Shelby County home.

Students told Local 24 News said they went at 8:30 a.m. Friday but didn’t have class as planned. Others said they were concerned about their tuition and whether the FBI investigation would affect their scheduled graduation later this year.

Another person said he saw FBI agents taking several file cabinets out of The Healthcare Institute.

The school’s website said its mission is “preparing healthcare professionals with a strong foundation of excellence in patient care, professional knowledge, and a commitment to service. The Healthcare Institute Inc is authorized for operation as a postsecondary educational institution by the Tennessee Higher Education Commission.”

The school’s website added that it was founded in early 2015 and “garnered the support of the U.S. Department of Health and Human services, securing $1.6M for the funding of its Educate to Empower program – a dual focus program to educate more Certified Nursing Assistants for entry into the geriatric workforce and to provide community education to the geriatric population of Shelby County, TN.”

“We’ve been made aware of the investigation and have received no indication that it relates to the legislature or her legislative service. Because the investigation is ongoing, we will not be making additional statements and will defer any further questions to Sen. Robinson’s attorney. Our thoughts are with Sen. Robinson and her family”, says Brandon Puttbrese, spokesman for the Senate Democratic Caucus.

