Former 49ers player delivers special speech ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- A former NFL player is reminding a local congregation that Sundays are for a lot more than just football.

Legendary 49ers player Bubba Paris gave a special super bowl themed speech at Abundant Grace Fellowship in Whitehaven.

Paris was a first-round draft pick for the team and won three super bowls. He’s now using his experiences in the NFL to inspire others.

“Sometimes the things you go through in life that you think are tragic and that you can’t bear its preparing you for something that life makes you ready for your moment,” said William “Bubba” Paris, Super Bowl Winning Tackle.

Paris told us he wants to help teens overcome obstacles by giving them winning life strategies.



This was his third super bowl sermon in Memphis.