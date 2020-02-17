Former MS Prison escapee dies inside cell

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (localmemphis.com)- An inmate who escaped from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman last month was found dead in his cell early Sunday morning.

According to MDOC officials, 42-year-old David Lee May was found in his cell as an officer was serving breakfast at the Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.

Officials say there were no obvious injuries to his body. An autopsy is scheduled to determined how he died.

January 3rd, May and fellow inmate Dillion Williams escaped, prompting the state to declare a statewide prison lockdown.

May was serving a life sentence for two aggravated assaults.