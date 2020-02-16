Fundraiser held for Houston HS teacher battling leukemia

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- The Germantown community raised money for a beloved high school teacher battling an cancer Saturday.

Houston High School teacher Erin Seaboldt was diagnosed with Leukemia in January.

Seaboldt’s husband, a Germantown police officer and the Germantown Police Department set up a fundraiser selling Boston butt pork roasts to help with medical costs.

Family members say they were overwhelmed by all of the support.

“Throughout the years we have been here, it’s every connection, every relationship you’ve ever met has come together to help in this situation and you don’t appreciate it as much until something like this happens,” said brother Kipp Lawson.

The family raised more than $13,000 for Erin Seaboldt’s medical bills.