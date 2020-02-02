Funeral services held for 3 children killed during recent gun violence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Saturday, families gathered for the funeral services of three children, who lost their lives to gun violence last month.

Loved ones of 10-year-old Jadon Knox, 6-year-old Ashlynn Luckett and 16-year-old LeQuan Boyd are still awaiting answers after their lives were taken in separate drive by shootings last month.

Local 24 News was told by the family of Ashlynn Luckett and LeQuan Boyd, that their funerals were held together at the Jett Funeral Home in Collierville.

Memphis Police have not made an arrests in either of the killings. Anyone with information, can call Crime Stoppers anonymously.