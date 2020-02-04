Germantown community supports teacher, officer’s wife battling leukemia

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A beloved Germantown teacher school is in the fight of her life against leukemia, and those determined to protect and serve are pleading for help.

Erin Seaboldt’s life changed with her leukemia diagnosis in January.

“She’s always been a big sister with all the answers, who always knows what to do,” said her brother, Kipp Lawton. “But for her what’s been pulling her through this is her kids.”

The Houston High school teacher’s oldest child, a kindergartner at Riverdale Elementary, is showing the family what true faith is.

“Lilly, when she was like ‘I know my mommy’s sick,” shared Lawton. “She’s at the hospital, but she’s going to get better. I’m going to see my mommy soon.”

Mrs. Seaboldt thought she’d caught a virus.

“That’s the life of a teacher,” commented Lawton. “You know you’ve always got a cold. One night it just got so bad she just had to go in, and I think two days later she got the diagnosis.” That landed her in the hospital for a month.

“Thinking about the toll it’s going to take on her, for have to go through chemo for an extended period of time,” said Joanna Young, who founded Germantown Police Department’s Cop Stop five years ago. “It hit me, like what would that be like for me and my family?”

Young has a daughter at Houston High School and child at Riverdale with Seaboldt’s oldest child. Seaboldt is the wife of a Germantown Police Officer Joe Seaboldt. Young says naturally, she wanted to help and went to work, setting up a BBQ fundraiser for the department to help with medical costs.

“I’m the one getting all the order forms in for the BBQ,” shared Young. “Seeing them all just roll in, it’s overwhelming.”

Germantown Police Chief Deputy Rodney Bright describes Officer Seaboldt as the perfect man to help his wife through her battle.

“I knew that challenges would be ahead for him and his family,” said Chief Deputy Bright. Also knew that it was important for him to know that his police family was here to support and rally around him, which they have.”

Cop Stop will be selling smoked meat, t-shirts, and wristbands to raise funds for the Seaboldts. The deadline to sign up for food is Feb. 11, and pick-up is on Feb. 17.

The teaching community is also gathering around Mrs. Seaboldt. She was a previous theology teacher at St. Benedict at Auburndale.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.