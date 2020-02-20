Germantown residents participate in open house that previewed proposed enhancements to two city parks

NEWS RELEASE FROM CITY OF GERMANTOWN, TENNESSEE:

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – With funding in place to reinvest in two neighborhood parks this year, the Parks and Recreation Department implemented public engagement opportunities for citizens to provide input on their recreation and leisure needs when using Germantown Station Park and Riverdale Park.

Community meetings were held at the Pickering Center in November followed by online surveys for both park projects in December.

Information collected from these sources have provided the design team with direction in creating recommended park and facility improvements for both public properties.

Germantown Station Park serves as a neighborhood park in south central Germantown. Residents have identified their priority improvements as: installing a new playground structure, completion of the “loop” trail, providing adequate play and open space, retaining trees and making upgrades to the sand volleyball court.

Riverdale Park is adjacent to Riverdale Elementary School and is a highly-utilized park serving the Poplar Estates neighborhoods and City’s western district. The school uses the park playgrounds for most of their recess activities. With the expansion at Riverdale Elementary School several years ago, traffic flow through the park and usage patterns have changed. Drainage has also been a major challenge in recent years. When citizens were asked about what changes to park that they would recommend, responses were very broad in scope. Recommended improvements include: defined access and walkways, additional park seating, pickleball courts, shade sails, retain playground areas, landscape improvements with drainage solutions, multipurpose play lawn, fitness equipment and other opportunities for recreational play.

Residents are invited to view the proposed plans for these parks during an Open House Parks Enhancement Preview on Wednesday, February 19 between 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Pickering Center, 7771 Poplar Pike.

This open house is designed to give the public a chance to view the plans, ask questions and make final comments before the projects advance to the Parks and Recreation Commission for their consideration and recommendations.