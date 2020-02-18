Haslam vs Lee – a difference in leadership styles, according to Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on a meeting between TN Gov. Bill Lee and journalists.

Last week, two of my U of M colleagues and I made our annual trip to Nashville for the Tennessee Press Association winter convention. It’s where those of us who teach journalism connect with those who practice journalism – at newspapers across the state. A healthy number of journalism students also attend and get to network with editors, publishers, and state lawmakers.

A highlight of the convention each year is the chance to hear from the governor on a range of topics – from legislative business to issues directly involving freedom of the press.

Former Governor Bill Haslam was always accommodating to the group, and quite candid when responding to questions. But current Gov. Bill Lee is a lot less open. Oh, he showed up Thursday for about 10 minutes – and made a few patronizing remarks about the important role of the media in protecting the First Amendment. But Lee made no mention of his 2018 campaign promise to overhaul Tennessee’s open records and open meetings law – to eliminate some of the more than 500 exemptions. And he quickly left the room without taking questions.

Perhaps, I expected too much. Perhaps I was wrong to expect the kind of attention and candor from Lee that Haslam always provided. The fact is the leadership styles of these two men could not be more different. And Press Association members, indeed all Tennesseans, will have to get used to it. And that’s my point of view.