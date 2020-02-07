Heart healthy snacks and treats for Valentine’s Day and beyond

February is National Heart Health Month, so Local Memphis and health professionals are taking the opportunity to remind viewers to take care of their hearts.

Local Memphis sat down with Leslie Albers, the manager for the St. Francis Center for Surgical Weight Loss, to bring the public a variety of healthy alternatives to snack on during this Valentine’s season.

“We’re giving ideas for treats that may be cute and delicious but also good for your heart,” she said.

The best part about these snacks is that you can still have chocolate, dark chocolate, that is. Albers listed the many benefits of eating dark chocolate.

“Dark chocolate is really good for your heart, because it has antioxidants that help with your blood pressure and the flow of blood to your heart.”

She says the fruits that she laid out also include antioxidants and fiber that help lower cholesterol. That fiber also creates more elasticity in the vessels.

All of these snacks were healthy alternatives to the heavy box of chocolates one would usually get on Valentine’s Day. From dark chocolate fruit, to green tea, to caprese salad, Albers has you covered on the most beneficial snack options.