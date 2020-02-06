Hester Jackson-McCray’s path to MS House Dist. 40 seat was hard-fought & well-deserved, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on the Mississippi House District 40 race.

Let me offer a belated – but well-deserved congratulations – to Hester Jackson-McCray. If you have never heard of her, and you live in greater Memphis – particularly DeSoto County – you have missed a compelling political story about overcoming tremendous odds.

Jackson-McCray is a Democrat from Horn Lake. And she is a new member of the Mississippi legislature, representing House District 40.

She won the seat in November over incumbent Republican Ashley Henley of Southaven by just 14 votes. In the process, Jackson-McCray became the first African American woman to hold a legislative seat from DeSoto County.

Her victory was a monumental upset because she had little name recognition and very little campaign money. Plus, she lost in a landslide to Henley four years ago.

But Henley did not go away quietly. She contested the results – claiming there were a number of election irregularities, including some voters who gave incorrect addresses when casting their ballots.

Jackson-McCray’s supporters, which included children and grandchildren, insisted she campaigned hard for the seat – while her opponent felt she was entitled to it. Wednesday, the Republican-controlled House affirmed Jackson-McCray’s election on a voice vote – with no opposition. That vote came after DeSoto County’s elections commission chairman assured lawmakers the election was handled fairly.

So, Hester Jackson-McCray, welcome to the Mississippi legislature. You got there by beating the odds. And by proving that every vote counts. And that’s my point of view.