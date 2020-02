MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating after a detainee was found dead in his cell Saturday night.

Investigators tell Local 24 News that 32-year-old Tommy Young was found unresponsive in his cell about 9:00 p.m. Saturday. They say life-saving measures were taken, but Young died.

Investigators say preliminary indications are that this may be a suicide. The official cause of death has not yet been determined by the medical examiner.