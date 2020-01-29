“It’s about time” something is done about Parchman, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on changes at Parchman prison.

As a young reporter for a Mississippi newspaper in the mid-1970s, I was once part of a group of journalists who toured the state penitentiary at Parchman with elected officials – including then-lieutenant governor Evelyn Gandy. Conditions at the prison were bad then. They are horrible now.

Since late December, a dozen inmates have died in Mississippi prisons – most of them at Parchman, a 115-year-old facility once described by writer William Faulkner as “destination doom.”

Most of the deaths resulted from gang wars. Although some – including the latest one discovered Sunday morning – have been ruled suicides. But the larger point is this. Mississippi’s prison system is in chaos. New Governor Tate Reeves has admitted as much. And Monday during his State of the State address, Reeves said he has ordered the closure of infamous Unit 29 at Parchman. The Governor described the conditions he saw during a tour last week as infuriating.

It’s great that Reeves is responding to the crisis. But let’s be clear. He was Lieutenant Governor for eight years before becoming Governor. And the top office has been in Republican hands since 2005. So Reeves and his predecessors have no one to blame but themselves.

Memphis born rapper Yo Gotti is among those financing lawsuits against the state for the terrible prison conditions. And now that the crisis has gained national attention, political leadership is finally taking action. It’s about time. And that’s my point of view.