It’s been one year since Pandora Duckett went missing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) — She vanished without much of a trace and one year later, many are still wondering; what happened to Pandora Duckett?

The 85-year-old, who has Alzheimer’s disease, went missing from her Raleigh home one year ago on January 28, 2019.

It was bitterly cold when Duckett went missing. She was last believed to be seen at the Valero Gas Station off of New Allen and Raleigh-Millington Rd., two miles from her home on Rosswood. A surveillance photo captured Duckett checking out inside.

A woman told authorities she had given Duckett a ride home from the gas station, but the then-85-year-old gave her the wrong address, she said. After being dropped off, Duckett wasn’t seen again.

Shelby County Sheriff deputies searched for days following her disappearance. There were aerial searches, and K9s and four wheelers brought to search all of the surrounding areas, but there were no signs of Duckett.

Ultimately, the search was suspended.

Her family refused to give up finding out what happened to her. Six months after her disappearance, they had raised a $15,000 reward.

“You don’t want to look at it as closure. You want results and sometimes you’re afraid of the result you might get,” Kim Duckett, Pandora Duckett’s son, said then. “The not knowing is definitely the hardest part of all this.”

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department said no new tips have come in about her disappearance, nor do they have plans to continue searches. The department said anyone with tips are encouraged to call 901-222-5600.