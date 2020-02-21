It’s foolhardy to suggest no tax increase in Memphis under any circumstances, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on the economy in Memphis.

If you’ve been listening to Memphis political and business leaders, you’ve heard mostly good things about the city’s economic outlook. Construction is happening all over downtown, and unemployment is the lowest it’s been in decades. But all is not rosy in the Bluff City. And Mayor Jim Strickland now seems to be preparing us for sobering economic news ahead.

Strickland told the Frayser Exchange Club Thursday that this will be a tough budget year because of a significant drop in revenue, primarily from the state. Add in rising pension costs, along with other expenses, and Strickland is warning that next year’s budget just might be his worst one since becoming mayor four years ago.

So the question naturally becomes, what to do to address the shortfalls? And that leads to talk of a property tax increase.

The mayor is being noncommittal. He insists he’s not planning to propose an increase. But he’s also not ruling it out. And city council members are divided on the issue.

Here’s what I say. It’s foolhardy to suggest that there will not be a tax increase under any circumstances. Yes, the city’s rate of $3.19 is high compared to surrounding cities. And we have likely lost population because of it. But if Strickland intends to keep talking about having momentum, he and other city leaders must find the money to back it up. And that’s my point of view.