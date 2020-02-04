It’s Transit Equity Day: Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris & others continue to push for MATA funding

Bet you didn't know this was transit equity day. Bet you didn't care either. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and others say it is important that you care.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Oh boy. If you want to see my hat move around, then let’s talk about the Memphis Area Transit Authority.

It’s a big deal.

For years, MATA seemed to be in the witness protection program. Nobody talked about it, nobody worried about it, and often, nobody paid for it.

So like a neglected rose, MATA ended up being just a lot of thorns.

Obviously, MATA doesn’t get high marks by passengers.

According to Justin Davis, head of the Memphis Bus Riders Union, “In 2020 Memphis bus riders are faced with a bus system under funded, under resourced, and frankly unreliable.”

Strong words. And you won’t find many who disagree with a single one of them.

It is why a future plan for Memphis and Shelby County says at least $30-million more dollars is needed for MATA to become adequate.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says $10 million can come from his side of the street.

“Transit benefits our entire community,” says the Mayor. “It’s the same as education. Whether you have school age kids or not, an investment in education benefits all of us. An investment in public safety benefits all of us. And whether you take a bus or not, public transportation benefits all of us.”

That statement was aimed at Shelby County Commissioners who live outside the City of Memphis.

A few of them have been critics of the plan, saying they don’t want to see an increase in taxes or fees because MATA doesn’t offer service to the people they represent.

The purpose of this little get together was to explain how public transportation helps everybody.

Marquita Shaw of the Sierra Club says, “To have a job and not be able to get to work, that’s unacceptable in our society where we have so many riches.”

Mayor Harris feels pretty good this will be approved by the County Commission. He needs nine votes, and right now he thinks he has a “soft” eight.