Judge Arthur T. Bennett honored for his service to the state of Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – In celebration of Black History Month, the honorable Arthur T. Bennett was recognized Sunday at Greater Middle Baptist Church for serving the state of Tennessee for 40 years.

Bennett served as the first black Assistant District Attorney in Tennessee since reconstruction. The Governor of Tennessee later appointed him judge of Division Four, General Sessions court, and propelling him to Division Seven of criminal court.

He shared with us some valuable advice for those wanting to go into law.

“Prepare themselves by studying hard and being able to stay away from those people who will lead them astray, because there are a lot of folks that will lead them astray and they won’t make it,” said Bennett.

Judge Bennett is also a veteran, having served in the United States Army during the Korean War.