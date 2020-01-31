KFC is going to test its plant-based fried chicken in more markets

KFC is going to expand testing of its new plant-based fried chicken.

The fast food chain sold out of the “Beyond Fried Chicken” at an Atlanta restaurant in less than five hours.

The expanded testing starts February 3 at more than 70 locations including Nashville and Charlotte, North Carolina.

The demand for plant-based and vegan options has been growing as people look to cut down on their meat consumption due to health concerns.

Dunkin has launched a beyond sausage breakfast sandwich, and Burger King is enjoying the success of its meatless Impossible Whopper. Earlier this month, Burger King announced it will be testing plant-based Impossible Croissan’wiches in certain markets.