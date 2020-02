MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Rain isn’t the only card Mother Nature has been playing in Memphis lately.

Lighting hit the roof and attic areas of a Parkway Village one-story house just after 8 Tuesday morning. No one was injured at 4604 Chuck Avenue, but it caused $15,000 worth of damage.

A total of 29 firefighters responded to the call, and the fire was out in about 10 minutes.