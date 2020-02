MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Bluff city activists gathered in Whitehaven Sunday for the Ride of Tears.

The event brings awareness to the alarming number of gun crimes in our communities.

Freedom from Unnecessary Negatives founder Steve Moore says he organized the ride after the recent deaths of three children from gun violence. He says he hopes the ride will encourage people to remove their children from dangerous situations.

The procession lasted more than an hour.