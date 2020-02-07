Local chefs to appear on the Food Network

There is nothing like Memphis food. Memphians know what and now so will everyone across the U.S. Two local chefs are featured on the Food Network this week as they compete against chefs from all over the world.

At Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe, the recipes lie in the legacies.

“Their shoulders are what I stand on. Literally, it’s the underground cafe because all of them are no longer here,” said Chef Tamra Patterson, Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe Owner and Chef.

Chef Tamra puts her own twist on family recipes.

“We do a peach cobbler nacho,” said Chef Tamra.

A few blocks away, Chef Phillip whipped his start in slumber.

“Thirteen years or so ago, I woke up from a dream living in Baltimore. I woke up around 3 o’clock like you know what, I’m going to make chocolate,” said Phillip Ashley Rix,

Phillip Ashley Chocolates Owner and Chocolatier. “You have blue cheese in it and barbeque, sweet potato.”

They had two dreams now blending similar paths. Both paths are leading to the Food Network.

“My whole goal was look I’m going to go up here win or lose and I’m going to make my style of chocolate on this show,” said Chef Phillip.

He makes his debut Monday on the new Chopped Sweets.

“I was most intrigued by the biggest challenge, was essentially going in blind. You don’t know what ingredients you’re going to work with. You don’t know what’s in the pantry,” said Chef Phillip.

Tuesday was Chef Tamra’s fourth appearance. This time she competed on Guy’s Grocery Games.

“The funny thing about it was that all of them were classically trained and I wasn’t,” said Chef Tamra. “They’re like yeah, I did the foie gras. I’m googling like, ‘Siri, what is foie gras?”

Despite the sprinkle of embarrassment, there was some assurance.

“They were so embracing,” said Chef Tamra.

That inspiration was enough to keep these chefs brewing.

“Memphis food scene is definitely booming. Particularly what’s happening over the next year or two years is you’ll start to see even more,” said Chef Phillip.

Both chefs will be participating in Memphis’ Black Restaurant Week in March.