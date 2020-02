MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- In commemoration of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday two groups held an event in honor of the Civil Rights leader over the weekend.

“The Collective” and “Friends of the Library” hosted a book and tablet giveaway at the Hollywood Library in North Memphis on Saturday.

The event also included an art contest and resources for parents.

Local Celebrities also attended and volunteered by reading books to the kids.