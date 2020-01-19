Local restaurants kick off 2nd annual Whitehaven black restaurant week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Local foodies are getting their appetities ready for the 2nd annual Whitehaven Black Restaurant Week.

The week started Saturday and runs until Next Saturday.

This year’s theme is “When you elevate Whitehaven, You Elevate Memphis.”

Organizer Pearl Walker says the goal is to expose the 6 participating restaurants to a larger audience, not just in Whitehaven but across the city.

“We picked this weekend, the King holiday weekend because as you know Dr. King holiday weekend because as you know Dr. King and his later days, his later months, he had shifted towards talking about economic development, economic justice and speaking out against economic injustice so we’re just tying into his legacy,” said Pearl Walker, Founder of I Love Whitehaven Neighborhood Association.

Restaurants partaking are Bala’s Bistro, Egg King, Kountry Cookin’, Uncle Lou’s Fried Chicken and Electrolyfe Juice Bar.