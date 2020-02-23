Local teen campaigns for democratic presidential candidate

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Saturday, a Memphis teenager organized a meet and greet campaign for one of the Democratic presidential candidates.

Lausanne Collegiate student Isabella Kagoo isn’t old enough to vote yet, but her voice was heard for presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg in front of the Agricenter early voting area in East Memphis.

While she spoke on Buttigieg, she encouraged her peers to get involved with politics.

“I think a lot of people, a lot of young people, are interested in politics but they just don’t have a community,” said Kagoo. “I hope by speaking out today I can inspire more young people to be involved because there is communities and you have to find them.”

Early voting polls will be back open on Monday.

