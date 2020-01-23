“Love” these stamps: USPS unveils “Made of Hearts” stamp at St. Jude Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – If you want to send a special love letter this year, there’s now a new stamp you can use.

Just in times for Valentine’s Day, the U.S. Postal Service released its latest stamp in its “Love” series. They unveiled the stamp Thursday on the campus of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This one is called “Made of Hearts” and features lines of red and pink hearts on a white background.

“This year’s love stamp in our “Love Stamp” series is called the “Made of Hearts” stamp, and we are very honored to be here on the campus of St. Jude because nothing says love more than the work the work that they do here at this hospital,” said Susan Wright, spokesperson for TN District of U.S. Postal Service.

The Love series has had a new addition every year since 1973.

The postal service unveils 25 to 30 new stamps each year.

The stamps went on sale Thursday in books of 20 for $11. Find it HERE.