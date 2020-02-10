Man hit, killed by suspected drunk driver in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A Memphis driver is facing several charges after police say he hit and killed a man on Saturday night.

Memphis Police say the accident happened in 4300 block of East Shelby Drive in Whitehaven. A witness told police that the suspect sped past her in the turning lane, striking the victim.

Investigators say the victim, Maurice Dickerson, died on the scene.

Police say the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Semarcus Carter, stayed on the scene. They say he was detained due to the strong smell of alcohol and slurred speech.

Police say Carter admitted to drinking alcohol hours prior to the accident, and his son and another passenger were inside the vehicle.

Officers say Carter faces charges of DUI, vehicular homicide, public intoxication, reckless endangerment, child endangerment, and no insurance.

Carter is expected in court Monday morning.