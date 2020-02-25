‘Manfunctioned’ train causing traffic headaches on busy stretch of Poplar Avenue

UPDATE: 9:30PM: The train has been removed and the impacted intersections are clear.

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Driving on Poplar Avenue can be harrowing enough, but a “malfunctioned” train is causing traffic headaches in Collierville Monday night.

According to Collierville Police, a train malfunctioned about 7:15pm and blocked three intersections on Poplar, at Houston-Levee, Bailey Station, and Schilling Boulevard. Police encourage drivers to find alternate routes.

There are no reports of injuries or when those intersections will be back open.

