Mayor Lee Harris presents 2020 State of Shelby County

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Friday Mayor Lee Harris presented the 2020 State of Shelby County.

We can do more. That was the theme for Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris’ State of the County address.

He highlighted this administration’s efforts in bringing county employee’s wages up to $15 an hour.

Going forward Harris spoke about investments in neighborhoods, redevelopment, and cleaning up the blight.

On the topic of healthcare, Harris spoke of the success of free clinic serving county employees and expanding that type of care to all county residents.

A popular highlight here was the possibilIty of building a new high school in Frayser.