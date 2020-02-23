Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland campaigns for Mike Bloomberg

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg’s first debate didn’t get off to a great start Wednesday, but that didn’t change the confidence of support for two Memphis officials.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and former Congressman Harold Ford Sr. campaigned for the former mayor of New York City and Presidential candidate Saturday in Northeast Memphis.

Local 24 News asked Mayor Strickland why he thinks Memphis should support his candidate of choice.

“People don’t realize that yes, he is a billionaire now, but he did not start that way. He’s self made. He created this business on his own which now employs 20,000 people. His tagline is ‘Mike gets it done,’ and he really does.”

Saturday’s event focused on Bloomberg’s plans to defeat Donald Trump and create economic justice for black Americans.