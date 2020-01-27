MDOC investigates two inmate deaths at separate Mississippi prisons

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (localmemphis.com)- The Mississippi Department of Corrections are investigating after two inmates were found dead in separate Mississippi prisons.

According to Marshall County Coroner James Anderson, officers found Jermaine Tyler laying unresponsive on his bunk at approximately 8:15 p.m. inside the Marshall County Correctional Facility in Holly Springs.

Authorities believe there was no foul play in this case. Tyler’s body was sent to the state examiner in Pearl, Mississippi for an autospy.

Just hours later, 26-year-old Joshua Norman was found dead in his cell at the Mississippi State Penitentiary, known as Parchman.

According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections, Norman hung himself. He was serving five years for armed robbery.

Officials say at least 10 people have died inside Mississippi prisons this year.