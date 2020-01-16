Memorial Park Funeral Home fined by state regulators

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The TN Department of Commerce and Insurance has issued a civil penalty against a funeral home in Memphis.

Under the department’s Disciplinary Action Report released in December, Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, located off Interstate 240 and Poplar in Memphis, used a casket or any part of a casket that had been used previously in connection with the disinterment and reinterment of a deceased human body.

The funeral home was fined $1,500 on December 3, 2019 for violating laws governing their profession.

The funeral home sent the following statement to Local 24 News: