Memorial Park Funeral Home fined by state regulators

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The TN Department of Commerce and Insurance has issued a civil penalty against a funeral home in Memphis.
Under the department’s Disciplinary Action Report released in December, Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, located off Interstate 240 and Poplar in Memphis, used a casket or any part of a casket that had been used previously in connection with the disinterment and reinterment of a deceased human body.
The funeral home was fined $1,500 on December 3, 2019 for violating laws governing their profession.
The funeral home sent the following statement to Local 24 News:
Since 1925, families across Memphis have entrusted Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery with the care of their loved ones and it’s a responsibility we take very seriously. We’ve worked closely with the State of Tennessee to remedy this situation to the satisfaction of everyone involved. Out of honor and respect for the family’s privacy, we have no further comment at this time.– Tara Bessling, Area Director of Operations