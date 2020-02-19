Memorial set for Sunday for beloved rodeo clown Lecile Harris

(NEWS RELEASE) – This Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 friends, fans and family will gather at the new Collierville High School Gymnasium between 1-4 pm to celebrate the life of American Rodeo and Entertainment Legend, Lecile Harris. A former US Veteran, professional comedian and musician, Lecile was a lifelong resident of Collierville.

Marvin Lecile Harris, 83, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 13th, 2020 after the final performance of the 55th annual Dixie National Rodeo in Jackson, Mississippi.

Called the “Dean of Rodeo Clowns/Bullfighters,” he was PRCA Clown of the Year in 1992, 1994, 1995 and 1996 as well as being inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2007 and Bull-riding Hall of Fame, Bull-fighters – Legends in 2020. Lecile performed all over the United States, as well as in Canada, Europe and Africa. He spent five years on the TV series Hee Haw and appeared in the films Walking Tall: The Final Chapter, The Last Days of Frank and Jesse James and W.W. and the Dixie Dance Kings. In his college years, Lecile started his sign making company which he continued throughout his life. Nearly every sign on the Collierville square was handcrafted by Lecile.

For more information see the Lecile Harris Facebook page.

The memorial service for Lecile Harris will be held Sunday, February 23rd, 2020 at 3 p.m. at the New Collierville High School Gymnasium. There will be a visitation from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at the same location. The address is: 11605 East Shelby Drive, Collierville, Tennessee.

The public is welcome to join for this service in celebration of the life of Collierville legend, Lecile Harris.