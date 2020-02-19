Memphians not shy about giving their opinions about public transportation in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Be careful what you wish for, you might get it.

Organizers of a Public Transportation Ad Hoc Community meeting in Memphis Tuesday night got what they wanted: feedback from residents. The meeting at the Hollywood Community Center was the second in a series of community meetings hosted by Shelby County Commissioners Tami Sawyer and Mick Wright.

Cynthia Bailey, Organizer and Co-Chair of Memphis Bus Riders Union, has been using public transportation in Memphis for 29 years.

“I just want a better bus service out here. This is a passion for me. I have passion for people who catch the bus, hard working people who go to work every day. So, I mean, I would do this until be get the best services we can,” Bailey said.

The ad hoc committee will take community members’ feedback and make a recommendation to the full Shelby County Commission.