Memphis Animal Services calls now dispatched through MPD: 901-545-COPS

(MEMPHIS ANIMAL SERVICES NEWS RELEASE) – Memphis Animal Services (MAS) announced that, effective Feb. 1, 2020, dispatch for citizens reporting animal control concerns will be consolidated with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) dispatch system. Citizens should now call the police non-emergency line 901-545-COPS to request assistance from animal control, and MPD dispatchers will route their call to available MAS animal services officers.

“We’re excited to improve the service we provide our citizens by making their process for reporting something to animal control faster and simpler,” said Alexis Pugh, MAS Director. “Before this consolidation, citizens had to call a different number based on what time of day it was, and they may or may not have had to leave us a voicemail. Now through MPD’s dispatch, they’ll always get a live person no matter what time day or night.”

The dispatch consolidation has additional benefits to citizens:

MAS no longer has to staff an officer during business hours to answer dispatch calls—that officer will now be out in the field actually responding to calls.

MPD Emergency Communications dispatch staff had capacity to take on MAS calls, so the consolidation did not require additional funding.

The new system will allow better connectivity with MPD precincts for coordinating on cruelty cases that escalate to state-level criminal charges.

MAS will have better accountability for their call response time through the more advanced tracking and reporting software that the police dispatch system provides.



Another benefit of the new system is that MAS officers’ location will now be tracked at all times, increasing the safety of these employees whose work is often dangerous.

“We’re proud that we’ve been able to bring the MPD 9-1-1 Center’s performance and response time in line with the best centers in the country,” said Mike Spencer, MPD Emergency Communications Administrator. “This partnership is just another way that the city is improving the service we provide for our citizens, especially when it comes to their safety.”