Memphis College of Art prepares to sell art collection ahead of closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) — There are more than 500 pieces of artwork that are up for sale this weekend as a historic Memphis art institute prepares to close. The Memphis College of Art announced it will close this spring after its last students graduate after first opening in 1936.

All week, staff at MCA have been preparing and hanging pieces for a massive sale and auction of its art collection.

On Saturday, MCA will host its “Finders Keepers” sale and auction where it will sell off more than 500 pieces. The sale begins at 6 p.m. with a live auction to follow at 8 p.m.

Olivia Wall, MCA Coordinator of External Engagement, said she has spent the last year going through the art collection to curate the sale.

“Although, it’s sad to see all these artworks leave the building and leave its home at MCA, it’s going to other homes that are going to appreciate it and love it and keep MCA alive,” Wall said.

Wall said there is a wide variety of art pieces for sale: tapestries, paintings, sculptures, prints and photography.

The majority of pieces, MCA said, will range from $20 to $100 but there will also be high-end items up for auction.

The auction will include pieces from artists like Burton Callicott, one of the school’s founders.

“It’s a great way to be exposed to a lot of art. A lot of art that hasn’t been seen in years. A lot of art that is by prominent Memphians and people that spent a lot of their life in Memphis but also it’s a great way to add to your art collection,” Wall said.

The money raised from the sale will go towards current operational expenses for the last group of students to graduate in May, MCA said.

MCA will close for good following its May 9th graduation.

Artwork for sale will be available during the following times:

Opening Reception: Saturday, January 25 from 6-9pm with a Live Auction at 8pm

Saturday, January 25 from 6-9pm with a Live Auction at 8pm Monday, January 27 10am-4pm

Tuesday, January 28 10am-4pm

Wednesday, January 29 10am-8pm (extended hours)

For more information, click here.