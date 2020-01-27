Memphis Grizzlies honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant during game against the Phoenix Suns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- The Grizzlies and Suns honored Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven others killed in Sunday’s helicopter crash.
Local 24 Sports Reporter Clayton Collier recaps an emotional night at FedExForum.
by: Clayton CollierPosted: / Updated:
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- The Grizzlies and Suns honored Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven others killed in Sunday’s helicopter crash.
Local 24 Sports Reporter Clayton Collier recaps an emotional night at FedExForum.