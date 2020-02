MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis Police are investigating after they say a man was shot at Tuesday along Highway 385.

It happened just before 1:00 p.m. on Highway 385 near Kirby. The man told police someone fired at his SUV while on the highway. The man was not injured.

Officers combed that portion of 385 Tuesday looking for evidence.

Police say the suspect vehicle is possibly a silver SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.